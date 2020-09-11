Global  
 

Australian singer Helen Reddy, feminist icon known for 'I Am Woman,' dies at age 78

Video Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Australian singer Helen Reddy, feminist icon known for 'I Am Woman,' dies at age 78

Australian singer Helen Reddy, feminist icon known for 'I Am Woman,' dies at age 78

Feminist icon Helen Reddy, known for her song "I am Woman," died at 78 years old.


'I Am Woman' Singer and Feminist Icon Helen Reddy Dead at 78

Helen Reddy, the woman who sang the song that became the anthem of the women's rights movement has...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphJapan TodayUSATODAY.comCBC.ca



singer Helen Reddy has passed away aged 78 [Video]

singer Helen Reddy has passed away aged 78

'I Am Woman' legend Helen Reddy has sadly died aged 78 with tributes pouring out for the Australian singer.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:58Published
Helen Reddy, 'I Am Woman' Singer, Dies At Age 78 [Video]

Helen Reddy, 'I Am Woman' Singer, Dies At Age 78

Helen Reddy, the singer behind the feminist anthem "I Am Woman," died Tuesday in Los Angeles at the age of 78.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:36Published
I AM WOMAN movie - Helen Reddy Tribute [Video]

I AM WOMAN movie - Helen Reddy Tribute

I AM WOMAN movie - Helen Reddy Tribute - Plot synopsis: For the first time on screen, I AM WOMAN tells the inspiring story of singer Helen Reddy, who wrote and sang the song “I Am Woman” that..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:41Published