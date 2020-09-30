Dow Surges After Wild Debate Wochit News - Duration: 00:30s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:30s - Published Dow Surges After Wild Debate On Wednesday, US stocks climbed as investors woke up to a disorderly presidential debate. The debate revived concerns of a disputed election result. Premarket futures traded negative until Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC that he expected to reach a stimulus deal with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Business Insider reports that all three major US indexes opened in positive territory. Still, the S&P 500 is on track for its first monthly loss since March. 0

