Dow Surges After Wild Debate

On Wednesday, US stocks climbed as investors woke up to a disorderly presidential debate.

The debate revived concerns of a disputed election result.

Premarket futures traded negative until Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC that he expected to reach a stimulus deal with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Business Insider reports that all three major US indexes opened in positive territory.

Still, the S&P 500 is on track for its first monthly loss since March.

US private firms added 749,000 payrolls last month, handily beating the median economist estimate of 649,000 payrolls.