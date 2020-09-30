Dow Surges After Wild Debate
Dow Surges After Wild Debate
On Wednesday, US stocks climbed as investors woke up to a disorderly presidential debate.
The debate revived concerns of a disputed election result.
Premarket futures traded negative until Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC that he expected to reach a stimulus deal with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Business Insider reports that all three major US indexes opened in positive territory.
Still, the S&P 500 is on track for its first monthly loss since March.
US private firms added 749,000 payrolls last month, handily beating the median economist estimate of 649,000 payrolls.