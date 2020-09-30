Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dow Surges After Wild Debate

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Dow Surges After Wild Debate

Dow Surges After Wild Debate

On Wednesday, US stocks climbed as investors woke up to a disorderly presidential debate.

The debate revived concerns of a disputed election result.

Premarket futures traded negative until Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC that he expected to reach a stimulus deal with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Business Insider reports that all three major US indexes opened in positive territory.

Still, the S&P 500 is on track for its first monthly loss since March.

US private firms added 749,000 payrolls last month, handily beating the median economist estimate of 649,000 payrolls.


You Might Like


Tweets about this