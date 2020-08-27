Covid vaccine: Covaxin phase 3 trials on 3,000 people in UP, says minister

Speaking on phase-III trials of the COVID-19 vaccine, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh on September 29 said Bharat Biotech will involve 3,000 people from the state- 1,500 each from Lucknow and Gorakhpur. He said, "Phase-III trials of the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Bharat Biotech will involve 3,000 people- 1,500 each from Lucknow and Gorakhpur."
Youth Congress workers staged protest outside Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on September 30 demanding justice for Hathras gang-rape victim. Protestors also demanded resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The 19-year-old girl was gang-raped by four men on September 14 in Hathras, when she went to gather fodder for her cattle. She succumbed to injuries on morning of September 29 at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Family has accused the police of performing her last rites without their consent at wee hours of September 30. Protestors were later detained by the state police.
Legal and Human Rights Department of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) filed a complaint to National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Hathras gang-rape case. They registered a petition for seeking issuance to the chief secretary of the Uttar Pradesh state "to investigate the case of Hathras gang-rape and murder of a Dalit girl in a time bound manner." "We demanded security to the family members of victim and to pay compensation to the parents of the victim and also to frame guidelines to protect the Dalits especially the minor children and women in Uttar Pradesh," said DPCC Legal and Human Rights Department Chairman Advocate Sunil Kumar.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on August 27 visited newly-inaugurated 300-bed COVID hospital in Gonda. He reviewed all the facilities available at the hospital. He was accompanied by UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh. CM interacted with the health officials.
Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals left the hotel in Dubai to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 29. With two straight wins, Delhi Capitals is on the top of the table while Hyderabad is at the bottom. Both the teams will battle for the win in Abu Dhabi.
Union MoS for Home G Kishan Reddy and Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao inaugurated the span concrete deck extra-dosed cable-stayed bridge at Durgam Cheruvu of Hyderabad on September 25. Built by Larsen and Toubro, the bridge is expected to ease traffic flow towards HITEC City. It will also reduce commute time from Jubilee Hills to Madhapur from 30 to 10 minutes and the distance from Mind Space to Jubilee Hills by 2 kms. As per media reports, this bridge was constructed at the cost of Rs 184 crore.
With a spike of 80,472 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally has crossed 62-lakh mark on September 30. Total case tally now stands at 62,25,764 including 9,40,441 active cases, 51,87,826 cured/discharged/migrated. The total number of deaths from the disease in the country mounts at 97,497. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), A total of 7,41,96,729 samples tested for COVID, up to 29th September. Of these, 10,86,688 samples were tested yesterday.