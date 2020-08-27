Global  
 

Covid vaccine: Covaxin phase 3 trials on 3,000 people in UP, says minister

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:29s - Published
Covid vaccine: Covaxin phase 3 trials on 3,000 people in UP, says minister

Covid vaccine: Covaxin phase 3 trials on 3,000 people in UP, says minister

Hyderabad-based pharma company Bharat Biotech to conduct phase 3 clinical trial tests in October.

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh said around 3,000 people to be tested under the phase 3 trial of the vaccine candidate.

Bharat Biotech is working with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to develop a vaccine candidate – Covaxin.

The pharma company recently signed an agreement with the Washington University School of Medicine for an intranasal single-dose vaccine.

Watch the full video for more details.


