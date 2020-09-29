Tampa Airport Will Begin Testing Passengers For Coronavirus
Tampa International Airport will begin testing passengers for the coronavirus in its terminal.
Katie Johnston reports.
Covid-19: 10-yr-old dresses up as Mahatma Gandhi to spread Coronavirus awareness | Oneindia NewsTo spread awareness for COVID testing, a 10-year-old boy Vihan Bora from Rajkot dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi and went for his COVID test. He appealed to the people of the country get themselves tested..
Metro leaders worried by significant drop in COVID-19 testing numbers in Kansas CityMetro leaders worried by significant drop in COVID-19 testing numbers in Kansas City
Bolts touch down Tampa Int'l Airport after winning Stanley CupBolts touch down Tampa Int'l Airport after winning Stanley Cup