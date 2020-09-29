Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tampa Airport Will Begin Testing Passengers For Coronavirus

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:25s - Published
Tampa Airport Will Begin Testing Passengers For Coronavirus

Tampa Airport Will Begin Testing Passengers For Coronavirus

Tampa International Airport will begin testing passengers for the coronavirus in its terminal.

Katie Johnston reports.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Covid-19: 10-yr-old dresses up as Mahatma Gandhi to spread Coronavirus awareness | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: 10-yr-old dresses up as Mahatma Gandhi to spread Coronavirus awareness | Oneindia News

To spread awareness for COVID testing, a 10-year-old boy Vihan Bora from Rajkot dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi and went for his COVID test. He appealed to the people of the country get themselves tested..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:30Published
Metro leaders worried by significant drop in COVID-19 testing numbers in Kansas City [Video]

Metro leaders worried by significant drop in COVID-19 testing numbers in Kansas City

Metro leaders worried by significant drop in COVID-19 testing numbers in Kansas City

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:17Published
Bolts touch down Tampa Int'l Airport after winning Stanley Cup [Video]

Bolts touch down Tampa Int'l Airport after winning Stanley Cup

Bolts touch down Tampa Int'l Airport after winning Stanley Cup

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:03Published