Tampa Airport Will Begin Testing Passengers For Coronavirus

Covid-19: 10-yr-old dresses up as Mahatma Gandhi to spread Coronavirus awareness | Oneindia News



To spread awareness for COVID testing, a 10-year-old boy Vihan Bora from Rajkot dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi and went for his COVID test. He appealed to the people of the country get themselves tested..

Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:30 Published 4 hours ago