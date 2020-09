Amber Heard has asked a Virginia judge to force ex-husband Johnny Depp to finally sit down for an examination with her attorneys.

Mark Rylance defends co-star Johnny Depp amid domestic violence allegations Mark Rylance has spoken out in support of his Waiting for the Barbarians co-star Johnny Depp amid domestic violence allegations from his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Amber Heard blasts ex-husband Johnny Depp's request to delay defamation trial Amber Heard has blasted her ex-husband Johnny Depp for attempting to delay his $50 million dollar libel battle against her which would allow him to shoot his next movie, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3.

Johnny Depp's defamation trial delayed due to Covid-19 Johnny Depp's $50 million dollar libel battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard has been pushed back again.