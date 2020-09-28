Global  
 

Shannon Sharpe gives his prediction for Lakers vs. Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:47s - Published
The NBA Finals tip off tonight as LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are favored to win it all over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

Despite this, Butler told reporters that he doesn’t think his team are underdogs in this matchup.

He also said that he doesn’t think anyone else is picking them to win and that the Heat 'truly don’t care.'

Hear Shannon Sharpe's prediction for the NBA Finals.


