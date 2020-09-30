The Proud Boys Use Trump's Words For Recruitment

The far-right Proud Boys group has launched a recruitment drive following President Donald Trump's comments during the first presidential debate.

President Trump was asked to condemn violence and white supremacy.

Business Insider reports that the president said "Proud Boys - stand back and stand by." Members of the group have clashed with anti-racism demonstrators in cities such as Portland.

Trump's comments come amid concerns that armed militias could come to polling stations as conspiracy theories about rigged ballots spread.