Hancock pushes for emergency powers to be renewed

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has addressed Parliament today in the hopes of having the government's emergency powers renewed.

The move comes as the Speaker of the House, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, condemned the government's use of said powers during the coronavirus pandemic, adding that they’ve treated the house with “contempt”.

Report by Browna.

