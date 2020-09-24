Global  
 

Hancock pushes for emergency powers to be renewed

Hancock pushes for emergency powers to be renewed

Hancock pushes for emergency powers to be renewed

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has addressed Parliament today in the hopes of having the government's emergency powers renewed.

The move comes as the Speaker of the House, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, condemned the government's use of said powers during the coronavirus pandemic, adding that they’ve treated the house with “contempt”.

Report by Browna.

Covid-19: North East households mixing 'against law'

 The rate of coronavirus across the region is now over 100 cases per 100,000, Matt Hancock says.
Hancock says we must balance freedom and safety [Video]

Hancock says we must balance freedom and safety

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says we must balance people's "cherished freedom" and safety as it's the first duty of government to keep people safe. His comments come as he updates the House on coronavirus measures. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Hancock: NHS Covid-19 app will help protect everyone [Video]

Hancock: NHS Covid-19 app will help protect everyone

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the new NHS Covid-19 app will “help people to protect themselves, to protect their loved ones and help protect the wider community”. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Hancock: I am ‘rock solid’ behind new virus restrictions [Video]

Hancock: I am ‘rock solid’ behind new virus restrictions

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said he is "rock solid" behind new coronavirus restrictions announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Hoyle condemns governments use of emergency powers [Video]

Hoyle condemns governments use of emergency powers

Speaker of the House, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, has condemned the government's use of emergency powers during the coronavirus pandemic, added that they’ve treated the house with “contempt”. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Speaker says Government has shown 'total disregard' for Parliament [Video]

Speaker says Government has shown 'total disregard' for Parliament

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said the Government has shown a “totaldisregard” for Parliament with its handling of Covid-19 regulations. He added:“The way in which the Government has exercised its power to make secondarylegislation during this crisis has been totally unsatisfactory.“All too oftenimportant statutory instruments have been published a matter of hours beforethey come into force and some explanations as to why important measures havecome into effect before they can be laid before this house has beenunconvincing and shows a total disregard for the House.”

Speaker leads House of Commons in tribute to Sergeant Matt Ratana [Video]

Speaker leads House of Commons in tribute to Sergeant Matt Ratana

The speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle leads MPs in a minute'ssilence for police Sergeant Matt Ratana, who was killed in a shooting inCroydon, south London, on Friday, as he assisted a suspect to Croydon CustodyCentre.

UK teacher announced as World Teacher of the Year finalist [Video]

UK teacher announced as World Teacher of the Year finalist

A teacher from Kingston is in the running for a million dollar international teaching award. Dr Jamie Frost, head of maths at Tiffin School, has made it to the final ten for the 2020 Global Teacher Prize. He was shortlisted for making online videos during lockdown, which have been used all around the world. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Facebook launches cross-platform messaging on Instagram and Messenger

 Facebook has taken its biggest step yet in integrating its various messaging platforms, allowing select users on Messenger and Instagram to message one another..
Sharma urges people to find restriction rules online [Video]

Sharma urges people to find restriction rules online

Business Secretary, Alok Sharma has urged those who may be confused as to what coronavirus restrictions apply to them, to seek the information online. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

