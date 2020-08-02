Global  
 

Gareth Bale left out of Wales squad for England clash

Ryan Giggs has been praised by Jose Mourinho for showing he “cares” aboutGareth Bale after the Wales manager omitted the Tottenham forward from nextweek’s Wembley clash with England.

“We’ve had conversations with both Garethand the medical team and he’s not quite right for this camp,” Giggs said whenannouncing a 27-man squad for the England friendly on October 8 and thefollowing Nations League games away to the Republic of Ireland and Bulgaria.


Gareth Bale: Wales without Tottenham star for England and Nations League matches

Wales will be without injured Tottenham forward Gareth Bale for October's England friendly and...
BBC News - Published


