Gareth Bale left out of Wales squad for England clash

“We’ve had conversations with both Garethand the medical team and he’s not quite right for this camp,” Giggs said whenannouncing a 27-man squad for the England friendly on October 8 and thefollowing Nations League games away to the Republic of Ireland and Bulgaria.
Ryan Giggs praised Wales’ desire and focus after seeing his side start theirNations League campaign with victory in Finland. Kieffer Moore’s 80th-minutefinish from close range secured a 1-0 win at Helsinki’s Olympic Stadium andgave Euro 2020 qualifiers Wales a third successive victory. “It was difficultbecause not many of the players have had minutes on the pitch being so earlyin the season,” Giggs said.
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho speaks with the media after his side's win onpenalties over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, and on his player Eric Dier's callof nature in the second half. Spurs were restricted to 10 men as Dier made atoilet stop, but after the match ended 1-1 the north London club won 5-4 onpenalties. Mourinho also played down an apparent sideline spat with Chelseaboss Frank Lampard.
Wales hero Neco Williams set his sights on a Wembley date with England afterscoring a dramatic Nations League winner against Bulgaria. The Liverpoolteenager, making only his second Wales appearance as a 65th-minute substitute,headed home Jonny Williams’ far-post cross in the fourth minute of stoppagetime to secure a 1-0 win in Cardiff. Now the 19-year-old is likely to make hisfirst start against England – who tried to convince the full-back that hisfuture lay with them – in a Wembley friendly on October 8.
Jonny Williams’ career has mirrored a roller coaster but he is determined toenjoy another high with Wales next summer. The midfielder was unable to stopCharlton going straight back down from the Sky Bet Championship last month – ayear after he helped the Addicks into the second tier with promotion via theLeague One play-offs. Williams featured in the Wembley win against old clubSunderland in May 2019 after he had spent the 2017-18 campaign on loan withthe Black Cats, who went on to suffer relegation. Fit and raring to go for thenext challenge, the 26-year-old has the ultimate long-term goal this season ofappearing at another European Championship with Wales.
The Irish Government has unveiled its blueprint for living with Covid-19. TheCabinet signed off on the medium-term plan for living with coronavirus, whichincludes different levels of restrictions, ranging from one to five. Tighterrestrictions have also been announced for Dublin, which has seen a continuousrise of Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.
