JPMorgan: The S&P 500 Will Surge 12% In Sept. 2021
Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:28s - Published
JPMorgan: The S&P 500 Will Surge 12% In Sept. 2021
On Tuesday, JPMorgan's Grace Peters told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" the S&P 500 could hit 3,750 by September 2021.
Business Insider reports that would represent a 12% premium over Tuesday's closing price of 3,335.47.
On the outlook for US stocks, she said, "We can see around a 10% upside over a 12-month view." Peters said investors should look at areas that have seen "structural growth" like construction, healthcare, and digital-transformation.
According to Business Insider, JPMorgan expects the S&P 500 to rise another 6% from current levels to a record 3,600 before the year is over. The S&P500's earnings recovery is "ahead of expectation." Tech stocks have done well, boosting the index. The S&P500 will continue to support its recovery while other sectors gain through the second half of the year, they added. JPMorgan expects S&P 500 firms' margins to fully recover from the pandemic by the second half of 2021.
National Securities' Art Hogan recommends investors buy home builders stocks following the recent sell-off. He also tells Reuters' Fred Katayama why he likes the prospects for JPMorgan Chase and Apple.
Business Insider reports that US stocks are on course to close lower for a third consecutive week. The S&P 500 has lost nearly 9% since early September's record high. That decline was mainly driven by losses in the technology sector. But Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo and Deutsche Bank are upbeat the US stock market sell-off is mostly over. Goldman Sachs kept its end-of year S&P 500 target to 3,600 by year end.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday she hoped to have a coronavirus aid deal with the White House this week, after speaking with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin for almost an hour. Colette Luke has more.
On Tuesday, Wells Fargo said stock markets should prepare for volatility to balloon after Election Day. Wells Fargo head of rates strategy Michael Schumacher told CNBC's Trading Nation that options are showing greater volatility. "The big takeaway is three month options vol is still quite high, and it has not really come down." According to Business Insider Schumacher thinks investors will flock to US Treasuries due to greater volatility. The US-10 year yield may fall to 0.40% from around 0.68%.
In 1996, US Federal Reserve chairman Alan Greenspan famously warned of an 'irrational exuberance' in financial markets. Now, Business Insider reports Greenspan has spoken about his sense of economic foreboding once more. Greenspan told CNBC on Thursday that inflation, the coronavirus, and budget deficits are the critical issues the US is facing right now.
According to a Piper Sandler senior technical research analyst the S&P 500 will continue to gain following its record high on Tuesday. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% to 3,396.5 in Wednesday morning trading. It has gained 4.92% year-to-date through Tuesday's close. The analyst, Craig Johnson told CNBC that charts of lumber, oil, and industrial metals show that the economy is improving.
In the 4th century BC, the ancient Sanskrit treatise, the Arthashastra, said 'the enemy of my enemy is my friend.' According to Business Insider, Iran and Venezuela may be taking that to heart as their relationship grows ever closer. While the nations are US President Donald Trump's most frequent foreign-policy targets, Iran has been sending oil tankers directly to Venezuela.
The 300 million tons of plastic that are produced annually worldwide will take centuries to break down. What's more, they really just shatter into tiny, microscopic bits that will likely never really disappear. But now, Business Insider reports a new study describes a 'super-enzyme' can recycle a common type of plastic in just days. Researchers from Colorado and the UK engineered the enzyme using proteins derived from plastic-eating bacteria.
US Attorney General William Barr was potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus at a White House reception where attendees didn't wear masks. However, Business Insider reports Barr has refused to self-quarantine. The September 26 reception for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett has since been identified as a possible superspreader event. That designation came after several Republican lawmakers and White House associates announced they had tested positive for coronavirus.
Reuters Starbucks has begun rolling out tumblers with a black-and-white, Halloween-themed pattern. The cups glow in the dark. Starbucks is also selling a six-pack of reusable cups with glow-in-the-dark lids for hot drinks. While you can't use the cups in stores amid the pandemic, customers can show the new Halloween-themed tumbler when ordering for a 10-cent discount. Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories. Fall is here for Starbucks, and that doesn't just mean new drinks.
Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty Delta Air Lines is often leading the charge when it comes to innovations in the airline industry but a top criticism is that its planes are too old. The country's second-largest airline has the second-oldest fleet out of the big four international airlines. The coronavirus pandemic is forcing Delta to finally address this issue with older models being retired in favor of new jets like the Airbus A220. Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
Tweets about this
Liquidity Lighthouse Stocks will climb no matter who wins the presidential election - and could surge 19% in one scenario, JPMorgan says… https://t.co/cSJalM6bWe 2 days ago
Bitcoin RT @businessinsider: Stocks will climb no matter who wins the presidential election — and could surge 19% in one scenario, JPMorgan says ht… 2 days ago
NewsCreed Stocks will climb no matter who wins the presidential election - and could surge 19% in one scenario, JPMorgan says… https://t.co/9wYBOF9Wn7 2 days ago
Antonio Martinez RT @iElielSepulchro: Stocks will climb no matter who wins the presidential election — and could surge 19% in one scenario, JPMorgan says ht… 2 days ago
Eliel Sepulchro Stocks will climb no matter who wins the presidential election — and could surge 19% in one scenario, JPMorgan says… https://t.co/nSfwsEL6Fs 2 days ago