Is Texas back? Longhorn QB Sam Ehlinger talks crazy comeback, COVID and competing for CFP Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Duration: 02:14s - Published 3 days ago Is Texas back? Longhorn QB Sam Ehlinger talks crazy comeback, COVID and competing for CFP SportsPulse: Mackenzie Salmon connected with Texas QB Sam Ehlinger after their crazy comeback win over Texas Tech. Ehlinger also detailed how team is combating COVID and the challenges of college athletes face during the pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Full Interview: Texas Sen. Ted Cruz Discusses SCOTUS, Police Reform, COVID-19



U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) talks with CBS 11's Jack Fink about voting for a Supreme Court nominee, police reform and COVID-19 response. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 16:29 Published 1 week ago