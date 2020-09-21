Global  
 

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:35s - Published
Cinema halls may reopen from October 15 under Unlock 5 | Oneindia News

Lal Krishna Advani says he welcomed Babri demolition case verdict with Jai Shri Ram chant; Court says Babri demolition not pre-planned, acquits 36 accused; Loud noise heard in Paris was a sonic boom not a blast; Anurag Kashyap to appear in court tomorrow in rape-case against him; Moderna vaccine is well tolerate din older adults too and cinema halls may re-open from October 15.


KushagraSahay5

SALMANIAC KUSHAGRA 2.0 RT @i_yogesh22: Cinema Halls To Reopen Throughout India (Except Maharashtra) From 15th October! [Maximum Allowed Occupancy Per Theatre = 50… 32 seconds ago

belgaum_mirror

Belgaum Mirror New Post (Unlock 5 : Cinema Halls, Swimming pools to reopen from October 15) has been published on -… https://t.co/iBqpOj4GRh 2 minutes ago

RenjitRajendran

Renjith rajendran RT @VRFridayMatinee: As per reports ,Cinema halls to reopen from October 15 with 50% occupancy permitted ! #Unlock5 4 minutes ago

guwahatiplus

G Plus These facilities will be allowed to operate from October 15 onwards.  #Unlock5 #COVID19 https://t.co/8PHuVGuuIc 5 minutes ago

tdieofficial

TDI Entertainments Cinema halls to reopen from 15th October with 50% occupancy #CinemaHall #PVRCinemas #Cinema #Bollywood… https://t.co/ADSviTc6i2 5 minutes ago

satish904050

Satish RT @otvnews: #BIG_BREAKING Centre issues #Unlock5 guidelines - Cinema halls, theatres to reopen from Oct 15 & run with 50% capacity - Sta… 6 minutes ago

NewIndianXpress

The New Indian Express Announcing further relaxations in its #Unlock5 guidelines, MHA allowed the reopening of cinema halls, multiplexes,… https://t.co/VMEAQpXIsH 16 minutes ago

Mandeep44840486

Mandeep Singh RT @IlluminateMaims: The government announced the guidelines for 'Re-opening'. Cinema halls/theaters will be permitted to reopen from Octob… 16 minutes ago


