Cinema halls may reopen from October 15 under Unlock 5 | Oneindia News
Lal Krishna Advani says he welcomed Babri demolition case verdict with Jai Shri Ram chant; Court says Babri demolition not pre-planned, acquits 36 accused; Loud noise heard in Paris was a sonic boom not a blast; Anurag Kashyap to appear in court tomorrow in rape-case against him; Moderna vaccine is well tolerate din older adults too and cinema halls may re-open from October 15.