Two Ohio voters were unimpressed with their preferred candidates' debate performance Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:25s - Published 3 minutes ago Two Ohio voters were unimpressed with their preferred candidates' debate performance Thousands of Ohioans watched the first presidential debate in Cleveland Tuesday night; most voters have made up their minds, and two local voters we spoke to were less-than-impressed with their preferred candidates' performance. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Do Debates Actually Persuade Voters?



The two candidates for president will square off on the debate stage for the first time (4:00). WCCO Mid-Morning - September 29, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 04:00 Published 1 day ago Latino voters share key issues for 2020 election, but different experiences, preferred candidates



The "Latino vote" is a significant one in the country and Northeast Ohio, and while they generally place importance on the same issues, the varied experiences and politics among this group means they.. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 03:25 Published 1 week ago