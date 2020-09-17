Trump Spreads Voter Fraud Fears
President Donald Trump used the debate stage to spread falsehoods about voter fraud and mail-in voting.
Trump Demands Investigation Into Ilhan OmarPres. Donald Trump wants his own Justice Department to investigate House Rep. Ilhan Omar.
The Daily Mail reports that President reacted to claim that supporters of Omar engaged in voter fraud.
Pres. Trump points to mail-in ballots, deflects from peaceful transfer of powerPresident Donald Trump, who uses mail-in voting himself, has baselessly claimed widespread mail voting will lead to election fraud.
Mass. AG warns of voter intimidation at pollsMassachusetts Attorney General has put out a reminder about the rules for poll watchers. She says President Donald Trump is threatening to use poll watchers to try to intimidate voters.