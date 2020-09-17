Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Spreads Voter Fraud Fears

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Trump Spreads Voter Fraud Fears

Trump Spreads Voter Fraud Fears

President Donald Trump used the debate stage to spread falsehoods about voter fraud and mail-in voting.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Demands Investigation Into Ilhan Omar [Video]

Trump Demands Investigation Into Ilhan Omar

Pres. Donald Trump wants his own Justice Department to investigate House Rep. Ilhan Omar. The Daily Mail reports that President reacted to claim that supporters of Omar engaged in voter fraud. James..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published
Pres. Trump points to mail-in ballots, deflects from peaceful transfer of power [Video]

Pres. Trump points to mail-in ballots, deflects from peaceful transfer of power

President Donald Trump, who uses mail-in voting himself, has baselessly claimed widespread mail voting will lead to election fraud.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:34Published
Mass. AG warns of voter intimidation at polls [Video]

Mass. AG warns of voter intimidation at polls

Massachusetts Attorney General has put out a reminder about the rules for poll watchers. She says President Donald Trump is threatening to use poll watchers to try to intimidate voters.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:18Published