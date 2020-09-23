Medicare's Open Enrollment Period is on the Horizon

In just a couple weeks, Medicare's Open Enrollment Period will kick off, and eligible participants will be able to examine their current plans and make changes if desired.

But if you're one of the tens of thousands of Americans turning 65 every day, you also have some decisions to make.

These choices can be confusing, so we've called in the experts to break it down!

Jerry and Deb Dornbusch from Silver Supplement Solutions join us to explain how they can make it easy... and save you money!

The more information you have regarding Medicare, the easier it will be to make an educated decision for your healthcare.

The Dornbusch's are still available via telephone or online.

Give them a call at 262-728-9311 or head to SilverSup.com to stay up to date with future events and information.

You may be directed to a licensed insurance agent.

Silver Supplement Solutions does not represent Medicare, or any government agency.

A call to reserve your seat is preferred as seating is limited.

There is no cost for this event, and the event is educational only.

Educational Webinars: Friday, October 9, 2020 at 10 AM Friday, October 9, 2020 at 6 PM Please check their web page for more dates and times.

Silver Supplement Solutions LLC is an authorized agent of Sovereign Select LLC an independent insurance agency offering a wide array of insurance products from many different companies.

With several insurance companies products to choose from, we offer health, life, dental, and specialize specifically in Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, and Part D Prescription drug plans.

We are able to custom fit individuals with an insurance program that best meets their specific needs.

Call 262-728-9311 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for more information.