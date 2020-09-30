War Of Words During First Presidential Debate
President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Bident exchanged harsh accusations during the first presidential debate on Tuesday evening.
Local professor breaks down the first presidential debateThere was a lot to take in following the first of three presidential debates between President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden. To help break it all down, 23ABC spoke with California State..
The Proud Boys Use Trump's Words For RecruitmentThe far-right Proud Boys group has launched a recruitment drive following President Donald Trump's comments during the first presidential debate.
President Trump was asked to condemn violence and..
Portland Sheriff Refutes Trump’s BragDuring the first presidential debate, President Donald Trump falsely claimed that the sheriff in Oregon endorsed him.