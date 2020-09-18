Global  
 

White House Photographer Pete Souza Breaks Down His Photojournalism Career

Video Credit: Vanity Fair - Duration: 25:33s - Published
Pete Souza, American photojournalist and former Chief Official White House Photographer for U.S. Presidents Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan, takes us through his illustrious career.

From capturing Reagan's reaction to Space Shuttle Challenger's explosion to photographing President Obama's Cabinet in the situation room during the raid on Bin Laden, Pete breaks down some of his most iconic images.

THE WAY I SEE IT is in theaters now and will be broadcasted on MSNBC, beginning - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16 AT 10 PM ET.


THE WAY I SEE IT movie Clip - All the Important Moments - From the Academy Award-winning producer of FREE SOLO and based on the #1 NY Times Best-Seller by Pete Souza, Chief White House Photographer for..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:42Published
THE WAY I SEE IT Movie Clip - Lasting Images for History From the Academy Award-winning producer of FREE SOLO and based on the #1 NY Times Best-Seller by Pete Souza, Chief White House Photographer..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:49Published
THE WAY I SEE IT Documentary movie Clip - Touching Obamas Hair From the Academy Award-winning producer of FREE SOLO and based on the #1 NY Times Best-Seller by Pete Souza, Chief White House..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:01Published