White House Photographer Pete Souza Breaks Down His Photojournalism Career

Pete Souza, American photojournalist and former Chief Official White House Photographer for U.S. Presidents Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan, takes us through his illustrious career.

From capturing Reagan's reaction to Space Shuttle Challenger's explosion to photographing President Obama's Cabinet in the situation room during the raid on Bin Laden, Pete breaks down some of his most iconic images.

THE WAY I SEE IT is in theaters now and will be broadcasted on MSNBC, beginning - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16 AT 10 PM ET.