Who is Bella Poarch?

Though she only joined the app in April 2020, Bella Poarch has 30 million followers, as of press time.Here’s what we know so far about the TikToker, from her path to social media fame to her many controversies.Bella Poarch has the most-liked video on TikTok with a whopping 36.5 million likes and 145.3 million views.How old is Bella Poarch?

No one seems to know.According to PopBuzz, she's 19 years old.

Famous Birthdays, however, states that she's 23.There are questions about the authenticity of Bella Poarch’s social media presence and real name.Her YouTube, TikTok, Twitch and Twitter accounts were all created between March and May of 2020.Though her Instagram account and Facebook account existed before 2017, the URL for her Facebook account ends in “TaylorNariee,” which is not the name she uses.She's been accused of making a racist statement after calling her friend, a person of color, Harambe — the name of a gorilla who was shot dead at the Cincinnati Zoo.Bella Poarch has an extremely offensive “rising sun” tattoo, a red ball with 16 red rays that was Imperial Japan’s war flag.Bella Poarch has been linked to content marketing company BAS.media.According to a Business Insider article, BAS.media is “a group of viral-content marketers that has an exclusive partnership with Columbia Records to promote artists and tracks” on social media