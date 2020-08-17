Student kicks off virtual class with epic entrances, quickly goes viral

A West Virginia high school student has gone viral for pulling off several unforgettable entrances to his virtual class.On Sept.

28, ESPN’s SportsCenter account shared a compilation video of 17-year-old Farris Murad joining his history class virtually.while using different WWE entrances popularized by The Undertaker, John Cena, Randy Orton, The Big Show and Edge.The Instagram clip has since received over 300,000 likes and nearly 2,7000 comments.With 15 other students in his class, Murad said he just wanted to spice things up during quarantine.which has forced a significant number of students across the country to participate in remote learning.Social media users have also gotten a laugh out of Murad’s antics.“He’s the real MVP,” one person said