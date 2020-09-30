These are the strangest reasons people have taken out personal loans, according to bankers
People can take out personal loans — or at least put in applications for one — for anything.Seriously — anything.Loanry surveyed 5,086 loan brokers and personal bankers about the oddest loan requests they’ve gotten.
The results were shocking, to say the least.One broker noted that they once received a loan request to buy a tiger.Another got an application to borrow money to follow David Hasselhoff on tour around Europe.Someone else worked with a client who wanted to borrow money to visit every Applebee’s in the U.S.one person noted that they once reviewed an application that requested a personal loan to get plastic surgery to look like Kris Jenner.Perhaps the most unusual request, though, came from someone who simply wanted to see what $10,000 in cash looked and smelled like.According to Loanry, it’s unclear how many of these loan applications —if any — were approved