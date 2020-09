'Barcelona could be open for business on Dembele' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:36s - Published 3 minutes ago 'Barcelona could be open for business on Dembele' Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports News says Manchester United see Ousmane Dembele as a viable alternative to Jadon Sancho in this transfer window - and thinks Barcelona may be more willing to do business than Borussia Dortmund. 0

