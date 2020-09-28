AISA holds protest at India Gate over Hathras gang-rape case

Youth Congress workers staged protest outside Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on September 30 demanding justice for Hathras gang-rape victim. Protestors also demanded resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The 19-year-old girl was gang-raped by four men on September 14 in Hathras, when she went to gather fodder for her cattle. She succumbed to injuries on morning of September 29 at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Family has accused the police of performing her last rites without their consent at wee hours of September 30. Protestors were later detained by the state police.
Samajwadi Party Secretary General, Ram Gopal Yadav on Hathras gang-rape case accused the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of deciding the punishment depending on the caste of a person. He further said that the body was burned so that in the end they can manipulate that rape did not happen. Yadav said, "When the head of a state starts to decide the punishment depending on the caste of a person, then it becomes difficult to control people committing crimes. The body of the victim in the Hathras case was burned so that in the end they can manipulate that rape did not happen. They will show this only in the end. As the main accuse is of the same caste that of the Chief Minister, therefore he cannot be acquitted."
A 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was allegedly gangraped in UP's Hathras, died on Tuesday. The woman was allegedly raped by four men in her village on Sep 14 when she went to a farm. She was taken to a hospital in Aligarh and later moved to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi. The woman was reportedly in a critical condition and on ventilator support. Police said the woman had gone to the fields with her mother and went missing. She was later found brutally injured. As per reports, the accused also attempted to strangulate her. Uttar Pradesh Police later took all the four accused into custody. The Kotwali in-charge in Hathras was removed and sent to police lines. Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) was deployed at the victim's house. BSP chief Mayawati had condemned the incident, saying no woman from any community is safe in Uttar Pradesh and asked the state government to pay attention to it.
Legal and Human Rights Department of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) filed a complaint to National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Hathras gang-rape case. They registered a petition for seeking issuance to the chief secretary of the Uttar Pradesh state "to investigate the case of Hathras gang-rape and murder of a Dalit girl in a time bound manner." "We demanded security to the family members of victim and to pay compensation to the parents of the victim and also to frame guidelines to protect the Dalits especially the minor children and women in Uttar Pradesh," said DPCC Legal and Human Rights Department Chairman Advocate Sunil Kumar.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), leader Kailash Vijayvargiya commented over Hathras gang-rape case. While reacting over a question the leader said, "The accused have been arrested and case has been sent..
Delhi Commission for Women, Chief Swati Maliwal wrote a letter to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and all other judges pleading for justice in Hathras case. She also demanded, "Immediate..