AISA holds protest at India Gate over Hathras gang-rape case

AISA holds protest at India Gate over Hathras gang-rape case

AISA holds protest at India Gate over Hathras gang-rape case

The members of All India Students' Association (AISA), held protest at India Gate over Hathras alleged gang-rape case.

A protester said, "Uttar Pradesh Police cremated the victim's body without family's consent.

The actions against Dalit have been increased and the administration of Uttar Pradesh is supporting them." Protesters raised slogans of 'Jai Bhim'.

They also demanded resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.


Hathras shock: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks to victim's family

 Speaking to the parents of the woman, the chief minister said that a fast-track court would be set up in order for speedy justice.
Hathras gang-rape case: Plea in SC for CBI probe, transfer of trial to Delhi

 A plea was moved in the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking directions for handing over to the CBI or a Special Investigation Team the case of brutal gang-rape..
Hathras gang-rape case: Youth Congress workers stage protest outside Raj Bhavan [Video]

Hathras gang-rape case: Youth Congress workers stage protest outside Raj Bhavan

Youth Congress workers staged protest outside Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on September 30 demanding justice for Hathras gang-rape victim. Protestors also demanded resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The 19-year-old girl was gang-raped by four men on September 14 in Hathras, when she went to gather fodder for her cattle. She succumbed to injuries on morning of September 29 at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Family has accused the police of performing her last rites without their consent at wee hours of September 30. Protestors were later detained by the state police.

Hathras gang-rape case: 'Body was burned to manipulate that rape did not happen,' says Ram Gopal Yadav [Video]

Hathras gang-rape case: 'Body was burned to manipulate that rape did not happen,' says Ram Gopal Yadav

Samajwadi Party Secretary General, Ram Gopal Yadav on Hathras gang-rape case accused the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of deciding the punishment depending on the caste of a person. He further said that the body was burned so that in the end they can manipulate that rape did not happen. Yadav said, "When the head of a state starts to decide the punishment depending on the caste of a person, then it becomes difficult to control people committing crimes. The body of the victim in the Hathras case was burned so that in the end they can manipulate that rape did not happen. They will show this only in the end. As the main accuse is of the same caste that of the Chief Minister, therefore he cannot be acquitted."

Hathras woman, allegedly gang-rape, dies at Delhi hospital [Video]

Hathras woman, allegedly gang-rape, dies at Delhi hospital

A 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was allegedly gangraped in UP's Hathras, died on Tuesday. The woman was allegedly raped by four men in her village on Sep 14 when she went to a farm. She was taken to a hospital in Aligarh and later moved to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi. The woman was reportedly in a critical condition and on ventilator support. Police said the woman had gone to the fields with her mother and went missing. She was later found brutally injured. As per reports, the accused also attempted to strangulate her. Uttar Pradesh Police later took all the four accused into custody. The Kotwali in-charge in Hathras was removed and sent to police lines. Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) was deployed at the victim's house. BSP chief Mayawati had condemned the incident, saying no woman from any community is safe in Uttar Pradesh and asked the state government to pay attention to it.

MP: UP police car carrying gangster Feroz Khan overturns, accused dies on the spot

 Uttar Pradesh Police car carrying gangster Feroz Khan, who was absconding for six years, met with a road accident and overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Guna..
COVID-19: UP Police penalise people not wearing masks in Meerut [Video]

COVID-19: UP Police penalise people not wearing masks in Meerut

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, UP Police penalised people who were found to be not wearing masks on September 28 in Meerut. Buses of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) were also checked, to look for violators. Meanwhile, the total number of active coronavirus cases in UP stands at 55,603.

Covid vaccine: Covaxin phase 3 trials on 3,000 people in UP, says minister [Video]

Covid vaccine: Covaxin phase 3 trials on 3,000 people in UP, says minister

Hyderabad-based pharma company Bharat Biotech to conduct phase 3 clinical trial tests in October. Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh said around 3,000 people to be tested under the phase 3 trial of the vaccine candidate. Bharat Biotech is working with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to develop a vaccine candidate – Covaxin. The pharma company recently signed an agreement with the Washington University School of Medicine for an intranasal single-dose vaccine. Watch the full video for more details.

DPCC files complaint to NHRC, seeks time bound investigate in Hathras gangrape case [Video]

DPCC files complaint to NHRC, seeks time bound investigate in Hathras gangrape case

Legal and Human Rights Department of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) filed a complaint to National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Hathras gang-rape case. They registered a petition for seeking issuance to the chief secretary of the Uttar Pradesh state "to investigate the case of Hathras gang-rape and murder of a Dalit girl in a time bound manner." "We demanded security to the family members of victim and to pay compensation to the parents of the victim and also to frame guidelines to protect the Dalits especially the minor children and women in Uttar Pradesh," said DPCC Legal and Human Rights Department Chairman Advocate Sunil Kumar.

Gang-raped & tortured, Dalit teen dies after 15-day battle

 At 6.55am on Tuesday, the 19-year-old Dalit girl from Hathras who had been allegedly gang-raped by four upper caste men in her village died after a 15-day battle..
Hathras gang-rape case: Youth organizations protest in Kolkata [Video]

Hathras gang-rape case: Youth organizations protest in Kolkata

All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) and All India Democratic Youth Organisation (AIDYO) staged protest demanding justice for Hathras gang-rape victim in Kolkata. One of the protestors..

Hathras case sent to fast-track court, informs BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya [Video]

Hathras case sent to fast-track court, informs BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), leader Kailash Vijayvargiya commented over Hathras gang-rape case. While reacting over a question the leader said, "The accused have been arrested and case has been sent..

Hathras gang-rape case: Swati Maliwal writes to SC, demands swift justice [Video]

Hathras gang-rape case: Swati Maliwal writes to SC, demands swift justice

Delhi Commission for Women, Chief Swati Maliwal wrote a letter to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and all other judges pleading for justice in Hathras case. She also demanded, "Immediate..

