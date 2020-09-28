Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shocking damages and burned down houses left from the California 'Glass Fire'

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:12s - Published
Shocking damages and burned down houses left from the California 'Glass Fire'

Shocking damages and burned down houses left from the California 'Glass Fire'

The shocking aftermath from the large fire in Santa Rosa, Calfornia, 'Glass Fire,' left damages, and burned houses on Tuesday (September 29).

The shocking aftermath from the large fire in Santa Rosa, Calfornia, 'Glass Fire,' left damages, and burned houses on Tuesday (September 29).

The fire burned more than 42,000 acres Napa and Sonoma County and forced the evacuation of at least 68,000 people.

Although not contained, the fire is slowly spreading as of Wednesday morning.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Cars, houses and trees left burnt as Glass Fire rips through Napa County, California [Video]

Cars, houses and trees left burnt as Glass Fire rips through Napa County, California

Cars, houses and trees were left burnt as the Glass Fire ripped through Deer Park in Napa County.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:13Published
Glass Fire in Napa County burns 11,000 acres in 24 hours [Video]

Glass Fire in Napa County burns 11,000 acres in 24 hours

This is the raging inferno caused by a wildfire which grew 11,000 acres in 24 hours and is expected to continue to grow due to weather conditions and which is zero per cent contained.The shocking..

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 00:20Published