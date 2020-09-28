The shocking aftermath from the large fire in Santa Rosa, Calfornia, 'Glass Fire,' left damages, and burned houses on Tuesday (September 29).

Shocking damages and burned down houses left from the California 'Glass Fire'

The shocking aftermath from the large fire in Santa Rosa, Calfornia, 'Glass Fire,' left damages, and burned houses on Tuesday (September 29).

The fire burned more than 42,000 acres Napa and Sonoma County and forced the evacuation of at least 68,000 people.

Although not contained, the fire is slowly spreading as of Wednesday morning.