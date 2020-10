If Not for Jupiter, Venus Might Have Been Habitable Today AmazeLab - Duration: 01:13s - Published 2 weeks ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:13s - Published If Not for Jupiter, Venus Might Have Been Habitable Today A new study shows how the gas giant’s early behavior had drastic effects on Venus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Venus might be habitable today, if not for Jupiter Venus might not be a sweltering, waterless hellscape today, if Jupiter hadn't altered its orbit...

Science Daily - Published 2 weeks ago







Tweets about this