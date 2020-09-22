Global  
 

Boris Johnson warns of further measures if coronavirus advice ignored

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for “collective forbearance, common senseand willingness to make sacrifices” in the battle against coronavirus, warningthat tougher measures could be introduced if the evidence showed they wereneeded.


Boris: We will not hesitate to take further measures [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he will not hesitate to bring in further measures in an effort to control the spread of coronavirus. His comments come during a press conference at 10 Downing Street. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:19Published
UK speaker says gov't bypassed lawmakers [Video]

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was reprimanded on Wednesday by the speaker of parliament for treating lawmakers with contempt by rushing through far-reaching COVID-19 restrictions without proper scrutiny.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:31Published
Public respond to PM's 'embarrassing' Covid-19 blunder [Video]

People in Durham react to Boris Johnson failing to correctly outlinecoronavirus restrictions in place in the North East of England. Intervieweesare: Megan Howick, Sunderland Andrew Hodgson, Co Durham Ayo Otemolu, Londonand Elizabeth Nowak, Suffolk,

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published
Boris Johnson: Labour would have ‘bankrupted the country' [Video]

Boris Johnson slams Sir Keir Starmer saying Labour “would have bankrupted the country” after being questioned over the Winter Economic Plan set out by Chancellor Rishi Sunak. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:15Published

Covid: Boris Johnson calls for 'resolve' to fight coronavirus over winter

But Boris Johnson warns the nation further measures may be necessary if the new rules are not...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •WorldNewseuronews


Covid 19 coronavirus: UK PM Boris Johnson announces new restrictions

Covid 19 coronavirus: UK PM Boris Johnson announces new restrictions UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a host of coronavirus restrictions expected to last for...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Key points from Boris Johnson’s coronavirus statement to MPs

Boris Johnson has announced a range of new measures to combat the rapid rise in coronavirus cases in...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


'Illogicalities' are 'inevitable' in tackling virus - PM [Video]

Boris Johnson defended the differing coronavirus rules across the UK.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:09Published
Keir Starmer challenges Boris Johnson on Covid-19 rule confusion [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer asked how members of the public are supposed to understandthe rules when Boris Johnson does not understand them himself. Sir Keir toldthe Commons: “One of the major problems, as..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:06Published
Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer pay tribute to Sergeant Matiu Ratana [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer pay tribute toMetropolitan Police sergeant Matiu Ratana, who died after being shot at apolice station in Croydon, south London on Friday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published