President Nicolás Maduro says Venezuela's oil revenue collapses 99% in 6 years Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:20s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:20s - Published President Nicolás Maduro says Venezuela's oil revenue collapses 99% in 6 years Venezuela's oil revenue has collapsed 99 percent over the last six years, President Nicolás Maduro said, blaming financial sanctions put in place by the US for much of the loss. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Venezuela pardons more than 100 people including dozens of political opponents



The Venezuelan government said on Monday (August 31) that it had pardoned more than 100 people, including dozens of political opponents who are in prison, and have taken refuge in foreign embassies in.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:27 Published on September 1, 2020