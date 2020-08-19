Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wildfires Are Affecting California Wineries

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Wildfires Are Affecting California Wineries

Wildfires Are Affecting California Wineries

Daniel Klopfenstein spoke about the status of the vineyards for Fantesca (1:22).

WCCO 4 News - September 29, 2020


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Wildfires Damage California's Wineries

For the second time in three years, Santa Rosa, Calif., residents are fleeing wildfires. Dry...
NPR - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

California wildfires hurt wine country [Video]

California wildfires hurt wine country

Right now, nearly 30 major wildfires are burning in California wine country is being hit especially hard. In Napa County, several wineries have burned down, destroying their wine supply.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:40Published
Wine country facing fierce fires threatening historic locales, evacuations forced in Napa Valley, CA [Video]

Wine country facing fierce fires threatening historic locales, evacuations forced in Napa Valley, CA

Multiple wildfires are burning in Napa and Sonoma counties in California this week. (August 18, 2020) Footage from Tuesday shows an adjacent forest and home burning next to a vineyard. The..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:35Published