|
|
|
Wildfires Are Affecting California Wineries
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Wildfires Are Affecting California Wineries
Daniel Klopfenstein spoke about the status of the vineyards for Fantesca (1:22).
WCCO 4 News - September 29, 2020
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
For the second time in three years, Santa Rosa, Calif., residents are fleeing wildfires. Dry...
NPR - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|