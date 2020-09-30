breonna taylor release cameron delay

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 1 week ago

Today should have been the day the transcripts and presentation given to a grand jury...to make a decision in breonna taylor's death investigation were released to the public.

However, kentucky's attorney general daniel cameron's is now seeking to delay the release of the secret grand jury proceedings.

White grand jury transcripts to be released breonna taylor death investigation the attorney general office filed a motion this morning asking for a week's delay... to enable the redaction of names and personal information.

This after a judge ordered cameron to release the audio files to the public.

A grand juror filed a motion requesting that all related material from the grand jury presentation be released.

Last week---the jury charged former officer brett hankison..with three counts of wanton endangerment.

Those charges are not directly tied to taylor's death... but for firing shots into a neighboring apartment during the ordeal.

Officers jonathon mattingly and myles cosgrove..were not charged.

On monday... a grand juror asked to have the records released..

Accusing cameron of quote "using the grand jury to deflect accountability and responsibility for the decisions."

Taylor's family and louisville metro police's incoming chief agree there needs to be more transparency.

White ben crump lawyer for taylor family ben crump/lawyer for taylor family "breonna taylor's family is relieved because this is a step forward.

We understand the journey for justice is awfully a long journey, but this is a good step forward."

White yvette gentry incoming lmpd interim chief yvette gentry/incoming lmpd interim chief "people want to know the moment affidavit was presented to execution of warrant ... in which breonna died, to the supervision.

There's a whole lot of questions."

White grand jury transcripts to be released breonna taylor death investigation cameron says the records will show the team presented a complete case to the jury.

Though he has admitted..he did not recommend homicide charges...or charges for the two officers whose bullets hit taylor that night.

We do not know when the transcripts will be released at this time..

### fs img center:attorney general daniel cameron twitter cameron quote.jpg attorney general cameron is responding on his twitter account to a headline by the courier journal titled...danial cameron seeks to delay the release of breonna taylor grand jury recordings by saying...quote "this is misleading.

We are complying with the judge's order.

The grand jury audio recording is more than 20 hrs long, & we filed a motion to request additional time, if the court permits it, to redact personally identifiable information of witnesses .

