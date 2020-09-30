breonna taylor release cameron delay

Global  
 

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
grand jury report

Thank you for joining us.

I'm amber freeman.

Today should have been the day the transcripts and presentation given to a grand jury...to make a decision in breonna taylor's death investigation were released to the public.

However, kentucky's attorney general daniel cameron's is now seeking to delay the release of the secret grand jury proceedings.

abc 36 news

White grand jury transcripts to be released breonna taylor death investigation the attorney general office filed a motion this morning asking for a week's delay... to enable the redaction of names and personal information.

This after a judge ordered cameron to release the audio files to the public.

A grand juror filed a motion requesting that all related material from the grand jury presentation be released.

Last week---the jury charged former officer brett hankison..with three counts of wanton endangerment.

Those charges are not directly tied to taylor's death... but for firing shots into a neighboring apartment during the ordeal.

Officers jonathon mattingly and myles cosgrove..were not charged.

On monday... a grand juror asked to have the records released..

Accusing cameron of quote "using the grand jury to deflect accountability and responsibility for the decisions."

Taylor's family and louisville metro police's incoming chief agree there needs to be more transparency.

abc 36 news

White ben crump lawyer for taylor family ben crump/lawyer for taylor family "breonna taylor's family is relieved because this is a step forward.

We understand the journey for justice is awfully a long journey, but this is a good step forward."

abc 36 news

White yvette gentry incoming lmpd interim chief yvette gentry/incoming lmpd interim chief "people want to know the moment affidavit was presented to execution of warrant ... in which breonna died, to the supervision.

There's a whole lot of questions."

abc 36 news

White grand jury transcripts to be released breonna taylor death investigation cameron says the records will show the team presented a complete case to the jury.

Though he has admitted..he did not recommend homicide charges...or charges for the two officers whose bullets hit taylor that night.

We do not know when the transcripts will be released at this time..

But you can keep up with updates on air..and online...at wtvq dot com.

### fs img center:attorney general daniel cameron twitter cameron quote.jpg attorney general cameron is responding on his twitter account to a headline by the courier journal titled...danial cameron seeks to delay the release of breonna taylor grand jury recordings by saying...quote "this is misleading.

We are complying with the judge's order.

The grand jury audio recording is more than 20 hrs long, &amp; we filed a motion to request additional time, if the court permits it, to redact personally identifiable information of witnesses .

now




DoppressionJ

JDoppression RT @robferdman: A day after Kentucky AG Cameron agrees to release grand jury recordings in Breona Taylor’s case, Cameron doubles back, asks… 6 hours ago

BarkerJane32

Jane Barker RT @radleybalko: Breaking: A member of the Breonna Taylor grand jury just filed a remarkable motion asking a judge to release the entire pr… 13 hours ago

DeniseR26287294

Denise Reynolds Kentucky attorney general to release recordings of Breonna Taylor grand ... https://t.co/5kkNXNqERV via @YouTube wo… https://t.co/ltqf8iSpTk 1 day ago

nurenaissance_h

Nurenaissance_harlem RT @AttorneyCrump: Is anyone surprised by this? 🙄 https://t.co/FQuzRL0aOi 1 day ago

newtrackcity253

New Track City RT @TheWayJT: This week, we discuss the dumpster fire that was the first #Debate2020 as well as the grand jury’s decision in Breonna Taylor… 2 days ago

invinceabull

Vince RT @keithboykin: Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron ⁦@kyoag⁩ has bungled the Breonna Taylor case from the beginning. Daniel Cameron… 2 days ago

serious_seeker

4 The Serious Seeker “Attorney General Cameron tried to make it clear the grand jury alone decided on who and what to charge based solel… https://t.co/117mfoA3H9 2 days ago

katherineykwu

Katherine Wu In light of the release of grand jury proceedings, there is no further reason to also redact Cameron's recommendati… https://t.co/MHfqYPtgb6 2 days ago


