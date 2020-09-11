|
Singer Helen Reddy Dies At 78
Singer Helen Reddy Dies At 78
Singer Helen Reddy, best known for her 1972 hit "I Am Woman," died on Tuesday, her children announced on her official Facebook fan page
Helen Reddy, the singer best-known for feminist anthem I Am Woman, has died aged 78, her family said.
