Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Singer Helen Reddy Dies At 78

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:16s - Published
Singer Helen Reddy Dies At 78

Singer Helen Reddy Dies At 78

Singer Helen Reddy, best known for her 1972 hit "I Am Woman," died on Tuesday, her children announced on her official Facebook fan page


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

I Am Woman singer Helen Reddy dies aged 78

Helen Reddy, the singer best-known for feminist anthem I Am Woman, has died aged 78, her family said.
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this

cow_charlie

Another Mooovelous Moooer Ⓐ Rest in peace. Helen Reddy, Feminist Icon and Singer of Anthem 'I Am Woman,' Dies at 78 https://t.co/xcdD3Jh0Xo 42 seconds ago

sweetylovegood

Sweet Nadia RT @NBCNews: Helen Reddy, who shot to stardom with feminist anthem “I Am Woman," has died. She was 78. https://t.co/wIMrJngjs0 50 seconds ago

Oladayo64043367

Oladayo RT @SkyNews: Helen Reddy, the singer best known for the feminist anthem I Am Woman, has died aged 78 https://t.co/tJ2ylObqqY 1 minute ago

SamBardo1

Sam Bardo RT @NS4USA: Helen Reddy: Australian singer of feminist anthem I Am Woman dies https://t.co/Gk8oxBYmig RIP Helen ..you were just the best… 1 minute ago

JamesLottJr1

JamesLottJr CTACC AFIS CNA CHOC PMO DD RT @IanJohnWrites: “I am strong, I am invincible, I am woman.” A great feminist anthem. Helen Reddy: Australian singer of feminist anthem I… 2 minutes ago

pahlrs

Pahl RS RT @NewsHour: “I Am Woman” would become her biggest hit, used in films and television series. (via @NewsHourArts) https://t.co/OVhHVHSWll 2 minutes ago

lorrie_e

Lorrie Leaver RT @NancySinatra: Helen Reddy, Australian singer of feminist anthem I Am Woman, dies aged 78 https://t.co/FRZ9xYxmOx 3 minutes ago

McfallMarcy

Marcy McFall RT @JustTheNews: Helen Reddy, ‘I am Woman’ singer dies at 78 after five year dementia battle #JustTheNews https://t.co/fFQF46bfFv 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Australian singer Helen Reddy, feminist icon known for 'I Am Woman,' dies at age 78 [Video]

Australian singer Helen Reddy, feminist icon known for 'I Am Woman,' dies at age 78

Feminist icon Helen Reddy, known for her song "I am Woman," died at 78 years old.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 00:52Published
Helen Reddy, 'I Am Woman' Singer, Dies At Age 78 [Video]

Helen Reddy, 'I Am Woman' Singer, Dies At Age 78

Helen Reddy, the singer behind the feminist anthem "I Am Woman," died Tuesday in Los Angeles at the age of 78.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:36Published
I AM WOMAN movie - Helen Reddy Tribute [Video]

I AM WOMAN movie - Helen Reddy Tribute

I AM WOMAN movie - Helen Reddy Tribute - Plot synopsis: For the first time on screen, I AM WOMAN tells the inspiring story of singer Helen Reddy, who wrote and sang the song “I Am Woman” that..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:41Published