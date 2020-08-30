Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Armenia PM hopes Russia will 'take all measures' of support

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:17s - Published
Armenia PM hopes Russia will 'take all measures' of support

Armenia PM hopes Russia will 'take all measures' of support

Statement to Al Jazeera came after Turkey’s president said he would 'stand with' Azerbaijan in its battle over Nagorno-Karabakh.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Armenia Armenia Landlocked country in the Caucasus

Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict: Why Caucasus flare-up risks wider war

 If fierce fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops persists, outside forces may get involved.
BBC News

Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict: Azerbaijan president vows to fight on

 President Ilham Aliyev vows to keep fighting in an upsurge of the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.
BBC News
Armenia publishes photos of "shot-down warplane" [Video]

Armenia publishes photos of "shot-down warplane"

Armenia posted pictures on an online government platform on Wednesday of the wreckage of a plane it said was a SU-25 warplane shot down by a Turkish fighter jet.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:21Published

Armenia, Azerbaijan fight for 4th day over separatist region

 YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Heavy fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh continued for a fourth straight..
WorldNews

Turkey Turkey Country in Western Asia and Southeastern Europe

Macron Criticises Turkey's 'Warlike' Rhetoric on Nagorno-Karabakh

 PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday Turkey's "warlike" rhetoric was encouraging Azerbaijan to reconquer... ......
WorldNews

‘Support both on and off the battlefield’: Turkey throws weight behind ‘brotherly Azerbaijan,’ in fresh escalation

 Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu announced on Tuesday that Ankara will stand by Azerbaijan in the face of what he described as “Armenian..
WorldNews

Armenians accuse Turkey of involvement in conflict with Azerbaijan

 As fighting between Armenians and Azerbaijanis continued for a second day, Armenian officials accused Turkey of directly intervening in the conflict by supplying..
WorldNews

Azerbaijan Denies Turkey Sent It Fighters From Syria Amid Karabakh Fighting

 BAKU (Reuters) - An aide to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev denied on Monday that Turkey had sent fighters from Syria to Azerbaijan amid... ......
WorldNews

Al Jazeera English Al Jazeera English Qatari international news channel

Pakistan religious kidnappings: PM calls for end of practice [Video]

Pakistan religious kidnappings: PM calls for end of practice

Al Jazeera meets families of girls kidnapped in Pakistan who are forced to marry and convert to Islam.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:34Published
COVID-19 makes plant-based diets more appealing in Thailand [Video]

COVID-19 makes plant-based diets more appealing in Thailand

Al Jazeera looks at how the pandemic is changing the way people think about food in Thailand.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:37Published
Argentina small businesses struggling to stay afloat [Video]

Argentina small businesses struggling to stay afloat

Al Jazeera looks at steps to help businesses battling to survive in Argentina.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:01Published
Indonesia: Chinese vaccine to be tested as COVID-19 cases rise [Video]

Indonesia: Chinese vaccine to be tested as COVID-19 cases rise

Al Jazeera meets the Indonesian sisters taking part in the human trials.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:31Published

Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Country in the Caucasus


Nagorno-Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh Disputed territory in Transcaucasia

Nagorno-Karabakh: Displaced families still hope to return home [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Displaced families still hope to return home

Many Azeris of Nagorno-Karabakh displaced since the 1990s hope they will be able to return to land occupied by Armenian forces.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:39Published

Armenian PM says not ready for Russia-mediated peace talks with Azerbaijan

 Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday said peace talks with Azerbaijan under Russian mediation would be inappropriate, as fighting over the..
WorldNews

Tweets about this