'You staying for this bulls***?' US college students threaten to leave country after Presidential debate

A group of college students in Euless, Texas made a skit in response to the contentious Presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden on September 29.

Footage shows Keshum Harris with a bag threatening to leave the country and go to Toronto upon watching the face-off between Biden and trump.

Harris is seen walking towards the front door in an expletive rant about the outcome from both sides of the debate.

Harris is heard saying: "I’m leaving the f****** country, I’m going to Toronto!" Retorting to the filmer's questions he shouts "you staying for this bulls***?!

"I see blue and red, no crips and bloods, I got two reasons why I got to get the f*** up outta here!" He continues in reference to both candidates.

The skit continues where he recruits another friend to join him on his joking journey.

Filmer Devin Evans explained to Newsflare: "Me and my friends have been planning on doing a skit, and after watching the 2020 presidential debate we decided that was the perfect topic for us to do our skit.

"So we just started improvising our part, and ultimately it came together.

"We just wanted to fully display the disdain we have for both presidential candidates, while also giving our audience a good laugh."