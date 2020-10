This new 'Iron Man' style jet suit could help paramedics save lives Video Credit: USA Today News (International) - Duration: 00:42s - Published 8 minutes ago This new 'Iron Man' style jet suit could help paramedics save lives A mountain ambulance service in England is testing a jet suit that would allow paramedics to fly to patients in remote locations in just minutes. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources ‘Iron Man’ Paramedic Jet Suit Tested in Lake District



A mountain ambulance service in England is testing an “Iron Man” jest suit to make it easier and faster for its paramedics to reach walkers in distress. The Great North Air Ambulance Service.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:47 Published 1 day ago