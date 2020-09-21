Nick Wright reacts to Colin's comparison of Patrick Mahomes to Michael Jordan | THE HERD

Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the LeBron James' chances of win his 4th title, how Paul George could've negatively affected Doc Rivers' reputation rather than saving his job, & compares Patrick Mahomes to Michael Jordan.

Nick feels Paul George's negative comments around the playoffs could've negatively affected Doc's reputation & also feels the Los Angeles Lakers may lose tonight but will win the finals.