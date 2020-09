Jennifer Podemski Debuts 'The Shine Network' Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:25s - Published 5 minutes ago Jennifer Podemski Debuts 'The Shine Network' Canadian actress, entrepreneur and philanthropist Jennifer Podemski tells ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey about her new project "The Shine Network," a space for Indigenous women to succeed in film and television and why it's what she was meant to do with her life. 0

