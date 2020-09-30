Global  
 

Biden to Proud Boys: 'Cease and desist'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Biden to Proud Boys: 'Cease and desist'

Biden to Proud Boys: 'Cease and desist'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday denounced the right-wing Proud Boys group after President Trump told them to "stand back and stand by" when asked to repudiate white supremacists during Tuesday's presidential debate.


Trump a 'national embarrassment' at debate -Biden [Video]

Trump a 'national embarrassment' at debate -Biden

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday said the way that President Donald Trump conducted himself during Tuesday's presidential debate was "a national embarrassment".

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:53Published

Trump-Biden debate was marred by interruptions. Should mics have been cut?

 During Tuesday night's presidential debate, Donald Trump repeatedly interrupted Biden forcing people to wonder if cutting the mic is an option.
USATODAY.com
Everything You Need to Know About the First Presidential Debate | THR News [Video]

Everything You Need to Know About the First Presidential Debate | THR News

President Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden appeared on stage together for the first time during the first 2020 Presidential Debate and as many would say, it was nothing short of chaotic.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:45Published

Biden goes after Trump during first OH train stop

 Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden went after President Donald Trump on his behavior during the first debate of the 2020 election. (Sept. 30)
 
USATODAY.com

Commission is considering 'additional tools' for future debates after chaotic Trump-Biden showdown in Cleveland

 During Tuesday's debate, moderator Chris Wallace often tried in vain to prevent continuous interruptions, mostly by President Donald Trump.
USATODAY.com

September editorial cartoon gallery

 Editorial cartoons on COVID-19 Coronavirus, Trump, Biden, Democrats, racial strife and more from across the USA TODAY Network.
USATODAY.com

Michigan voter on debate: 'Something's wrong here'

 Three Michigan voters are disappointed by the first debate between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden (Sept. 30)
 
USATODAY.com

Biden's message to Proud Boys is "cease and desist"

 In Tuesday night's debate, President Trump told the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by."
CBS News

Trump-Biden: White supremacy row flares after chaotic debate

 The far-right Proud Boys celebrate as President Trump fails to condemn them in the election debate.
BBC News

Trump faces criticism for refusing to condemn white supremacists

 Prodded by Biden and Chris Wallace during the debate to condemn white supremacists, Trump responded by telling extremist group the Proud Boys to "stand back and..
CBS News
The Proud Boys Use Trump's Words For Recruitment [Video]

The Proud Boys Use Trump's Words For Recruitment

The far-right Proud Boys group has launched a recruitment drive following President Donald Trump's comments during the first presidential debate. President Trump was asked to condemn violence and white supremacy. Business Insider reports that the president said "Proud Boys - stand back and stand by." Members of the group have clashed with anti-racism demonstrators in cities such as Portland.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published

WATCH: Joe Biden Delivers Loud and Clear Message to Proud Boys, White Supremacists in Response to Trump’s Remarks

Former Vice President Joe Biden delivered his own clear message in response to President Donald...
Mediaite - Published

Trump tells Proud Boys to 'stand by' after being asked to condemn white supremacists in presidential debate

"Proud Boys, stand back and stand by," Trump said on Tuesday evening when pressed by moderator Chris...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Trump Challenged To Condemn White Supremacists And Militias, Instead Says ‘Proud Boys Stand Back and Stand By’

When former Vice President Joe Biden and moderator Chris Wallace challenged President Donald Trump to...
Mediaite - Published


wyomimi2

wyomimi RT @Acyn: Question: Do you have a message for the Proud Boys today? Biden: Cease and desist https://t.co/nJVEGg5PKx 4 seconds ago

chris75salazar

Kris RT @kylegriffin1: Joe Biden: "My message to the Proud Boys and every other white supremacists group is cease and desist. That's not who we… 5 seconds ago

Myrddnn

Jim Myers RT @therecount: Biden: "My message to the Proud Boys and every other white supremacist group is: cease and desist. That's not who we are."… 13 seconds ago

ILoveYarn2

I Love Yarn RT @HKrassenstein: BREAKING: Joe Biden just told the Proud Boys to “cease and desist!” Who’s with him on this? 19 seconds ago

tcox1364

TARA L COX RT @axios: NEW: Biden condemns Proud Boys: "My message to the Proud Boys and every other white supremacist organization is: Cease and desis… 27 seconds ago

nadin007nadin

nadin elkharoiti RT @MSNBC: .@mikememoli: Do you have a message for the Proud Boys? Joe Biden: "Cease and desist. Cease and desist. The American people wil… 27 seconds ago

rpaolillo

Ron Paolillo RT @mitchellreports: .@mikememoli asks @joeBiden in Alliance Ohio what his message is to the Proud Boys today compared to @realDonaldTrump… 33 seconds ago

seaoflalune

bea RT @SabrinaSiddiqui: "My message to the Proud Boys and every other white supremacist group is this: cease and desist.” — Joe Biden 39 seconds ago


Trump's 'stand by' remark eclipses post-debate spin [Video]

Trump's 'stand by' remark eclipses post-debate spin

[NFA] When asked if he would condemn white supremacists at Tuesday night's debate, the U.S. president dodged the question. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:45Published
'Stand Back' and 'Stand By': New Definitions Shared By Merriam-Webster [Video]

'Stand Back' and 'Stand By': New Definitions Shared By Merriam-Webster

The Merriam-Webster dictionary clarified the meanings of “stand back” and “stand by,” after President Donald Trump used the terms to address the Proud Boys. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:55Published
Trump: 'Proud Boys, stand back and stand by' [Video]

Trump: 'Proud Boys, stand back and stand by'

During a fiery first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio Tuesday night, President Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacist acts of violence, instead telling the right-wing Proud Boys group..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:45Published