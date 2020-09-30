Biden to Proud Boys: 'Cease and desist'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday denounced the right-wing Proud Boys group after President Trump told them to "stand back and stand by" when asked to repudiate white supremacists during Tuesday's presidential debate.
The far-right Proud Boys group has launched a recruitment drive following President Donald Trump's comments during the first presidential debate. President Trump was asked to condemn violence and white supremacy. Business Insider reports that the president said "Proud Boys - stand back and stand by." Members of the group have clashed with anti-racism demonstrators in cities such as Portland.
During a fiery first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio Tuesday night, President Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacist acts of violence, instead telling the right-wing Proud Boys group..