Massive and Beautiful Litter of 14 Puppies One of the Biggest Litters in History Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:41s - Published 10 minutes ago Massive and Beautiful Litter of 14 Puppies One of the Biggest Litters in History A six-year-old labrador named Bella gave birth to 14 adorable puppies in Wentworth, England and it's thought to be one of the biggest litters for the dog breed. 0

