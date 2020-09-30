More Mandatory Evacuations Issued In Napa County For Glass Fire
Team coverage of additional evacuations due to the Glass Fire, concerns raised over red-flag warning starting Wednesday evening (9-30-2020)
Glass Fire destroys homes, century-old school in Northern CaliforniaThe Glass Fire has decimated much of the Deer Park community in Napa County.
Late night evacuation from the Skyhawk Community In Santa Rosa CaliforniaAs the Glass Fire approaches the Skyhawk Community in Santa Rosa, California, residents evacuate causing the bumper to bumper traffic filmed on Sunday (September 27).
California Wildfires Lead To EvacuationsCBS's Jonathan Digliadi shares the latest details on the glass fire in California.