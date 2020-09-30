Global  
 

Presidential Debate Marked By Chaos, Personal Insults, Interrruptions

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:14s - Published
The Presidential Debate Commission says it will make changes to future debates to prevent a repeat of Tuesday night's debacle.

Natalie Brand reports.

(9/30/20)


Foreign observers wary of “chaos,” “rancor” in first presidential debate

“Chaos, interruptions, personal attacks and insults," one Chinese newspaper editor said of the U.S....
Denver Post - Published

Presidential debate: 'Shut up, man' and other insults and interruptions

Donald Trump and Joe Biden didn't hold back in an angry presidential debate that got personal and...
BBC News - Published

Trump vs. Biden presidential debate: Separating facts from fiction

The clash between US President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden was marred by...
Deutsche Welle - Published


