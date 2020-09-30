|
Presidential Debate Marked By Chaos, Personal Insults, Interrruptions
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:14s - Published
Presidential Debate Marked By Chaos, Personal Insults, Interrruptions
The Presidential Debate Commission says it will make changes to future debates to prevent a repeat of Tuesday night's debacle.
Natalie Brand reports.
(9/30/20)
