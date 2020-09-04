Serena withdraws from French Open

Global  
 

Serena Williams' search for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title will extend into another year after an Achilles tendon injury forced her to withdraw from the French Open on Wednesday.

The quest for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title will have to wait another year after an Achilles tendon injury forced Serena Williams to withdraw from the French Open on Wednesday.

Williams, who turned 39 this week, was due to play her second round matchup at Roland Garros Wednesday, but after a warm-up decided the injury was too severe.

Williams suffered the achilles injury during her semi-final loss to Victoria Azarenka in the U.S. Open last month.

Since she resumed her career in 2018 after a maternity break, she has remained one title behind the record 24 Grand Slam titles claimed by Australian Margaret Court.

Williams has come close on a few occasions, reaching the finals of the U.S. Open and Wimbledon in 2018 and 2019.

While her window of opportunity is narrowing to reach the milestone, Williams sounded a defiant note.

Telling reporters on Wednesday quote: "I love playing tennis obviously.

I love competing" adding, "It's been my job.

And I'm pretty good at it still."




