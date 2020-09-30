Peter Anderson Arts Festival collector’s shirts for sale

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 6 minutes ago

There’s an event in Ocean Springs this November that might draw in your attention.

- this festival is sponsored by - the beer company blue - moon and is the largest arts- festival in mississippi and - the gulf coast.

- festival booths will be sociall- distanced, and some features- will be eliminated for safety.- they're now selling their - - - - limited edition festival shirts- and once they're sold out,- they're gone.

- you can pick one up at the ocea- springs chamber of commerce,- ocean springs lumber supply and- co, shearwater- pottery, it's all arranged, and- the fuge shack.

- - cynthia dobbs sutton, - executive director, chamber of- commerce: - "one thing special this year- that were doing is commemoratin- the unique year that we've- had with ou peter anderson art- and craft festival t shirt the- peter andertishirts that are- on sale now have a cool slogan- that reads, my heart is with th- arts."- the t-shirts are available in - light or dark blue, short or- long- sleeve, as well as sweaters.- they were also designed by- local artist christopher- stebly.

