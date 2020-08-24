Fans fire up PAOK with flares and chanting before Champions League clash with Krasnodar
Hundreds of Greek soccer fans greeted PAOK with flares as the team bus arrived at Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki on Wednesday before the UEFA Champions League second leg play-off.
