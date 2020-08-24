Global  
 

Fans fire up PAOK with flares and chanting before Champions League clash with Krasnodar

Hundreds of Greek soccer fans greeted PAOK with flares as the team bus arrived at Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki on Wednesday before the UEFA Champions League second leg play-off.

