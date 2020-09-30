Shane Dawson issues new merch, but no new apology

YouTuber Shane Dawson, who has spent the last several months embroiled in various controversies, released a new line of clothing with the phrase “spiraling since 1988”.An announcement about the new merch was made in an email sent to people subscribed to Dawson’s mailing list, according to Insider.Jeffree Star’s company, Killer Merch, is distributing the merchandise.Many recipients of the email expressed their disgust at Dawson’s decision to release new merchandise even though he’s been silent on social media since July.“For those of you still supporting him, you need to check yourself.

Someone that refuses to address claims of pedophilia & racism clearly has something to hide,” one user said.In July, Dawson’s old, offensive content resurfaced.He apologized for doing blackface, using racial slurs and sexualizing animals and children with a video called “Taking Accountability”.He did not apologize specifically for a resurfaced clip of him making sexualized comments about Willow Smith, who was a child at the time.Smith’s family spoke out against Dawson for the video, and as a result, he lost over a million subscribers.Since then, YouTube has demonetized his channel, and both Morphe and Target removed his makeup and clothing from stores