Pandemic Survival Guide: Tips For Keeping Yourself Mentally Healthy
Comparing April 2019 to 2020, research published in The Lancet says the prevalence of 'clinically significant' levels of mental distress has risen from 18.9% to 27.3%.
According to HuffPost, increases were greatest among 18- to 34-year-olds, women, and people living with young children.
To preserve and protect your mental health, start by rethinking your social circles.
Avoid critics, naysayers, pot-stirrers, and anyone else who brings you down.
Reach out to friends and loved ones who truly lift you up.
If you can't stand one more Zoom call, send a card.
Stay active in mind and body.
Exercise, learn something new, set goals, and structure your day so you have a sense of accomplishment.
Finally, try to be grateful for your blessings.
And at the same time, don't be afraid to reach out for help from professionals.