Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pandemic Survival Guide: Tips For Keeping Yourself Mentally Healthy

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Pandemic Survival Guide: Tips For Keeping Yourself Mentally Healthy

Pandemic Survival Guide: Tips For Keeping Yourself Mentally Healthy

Comparing April 2019 to 2020, research published in The Lancet says the prevalence of 'clinically significant' levels of mental distress has risen from 18.9% to 27.3%.

According to HuffPost, increases were greatest among 18- to 34-year-olds, women, and people living with young children.

To preserve and protect your mental health, start by rethinking your social circles.

Avoid critics, naysayers, pot-stirrers, and anyone else who brings you down.

Reach out to friends and loved ones who truly lift you up.

If you can't stand one more Zoom call, send a card.

Stay active in mind and body.

Exercise, learn something new, set goals, and structure your day so you have a sense of accomplishment.

Finally, try to be grateful for your blessings.

And at the same time, don't be afraid to reach out for help from professionals.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Staying mentally healthy during remote learning falls on parents, caregivers [Video]

Staying mentally healthy during remote learning falls on parents, caregivers

While students, parents, and teachers are learning how to learn remotely, mental health professionals say caregivers should also be thinking about the mental health impacts distance learning has on our..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:18Published
A Rally for Recovery for Those Struggling with Addiction [Video]

A Rally for Recovery for Those Struggling with Addiction

September is National Recovery Month and now more than ever is it important to understand the signs and resources available to help those struggling with addiction. Whether you or someone you know has..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 05:38Published
Your Holiday Travel Guide for Visiting Family for the Holidays Amid Pandemic [Video]

Your Holiday Travel Guide for Visiting Family for the Holidays Amid Pandemic

Sitting out this year’s big family gatherings is without a doubt the best way to keep everyone safe and healthy, that being said the decision to celebrate with loved ones is a personal one. Veuer’s..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:13Published