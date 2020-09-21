Pandemic Survival Guide: Tips For Keeping Yourself Mentally Healthy

Comparing April 2019 to 2020, research published in The Lancet says the prevalence of 'clinically significant' levels of mental distress has risen from 18.9% to 27.3%.

According to HuffPost, increases were greatest among 18- to 34-year-olds, women, and people living with young children.

To preserve and protect your mental health, start by rethinking your social circles.

Avoid critics, naysayers, pot-stirrers, and anyone else who brings you down.

Reach out to friends and loved ones who truly lift you up.

If you can't stand one more Zoom call, send a card.

Stay active in mind and body.

Exercise, learn something new, set goals, and structure your day so you have a sense of accomplishment.

Finally, try to be grateful for your blessings.

And at the same time, don't be afraid to reach out for help from professionals.