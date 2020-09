Helen Reddy Dies at 78 & Mac Davis Dies at 78 | Billboard News Billboard News - Duration: 01:39s - Published 8 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:39s - Published Helen Reddy Dies at 78 & Mac Davis Dies at 78 | Billboard News Helen Reddy, the Australian activist and powerful voice of the 1972 feminist anthem "I Am Woman," died Tuesday (Sept. 29) and Mac Davis, renowned for writing such hits as “A Little Less Conversation” for Elvis Presley, died Tuesday night (Sept. 29). 0

