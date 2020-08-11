Twenty-nine tonnes of carrots dumped outside London university for art installation

Twenty-nine tonnes of carrots have been dumped outside a London university aspart of an art installation.

Grounding, a piece by Spanish-Welsh artist RafaelPerez Evans, was installed by a large lorry outside the Ben Pimlott buildingat Goldsmiths College in New Cross, which is part of the University of London.The artist said the vegetables are unwanted and would not have made it tosupermarket shelves, and will eventually be collected as animal feed.

Sinceits installation on Tuesday, many students have clambered atop the orange pilefor a photo opportunity, with some even taking carrots home to eat.

Afterseeing the piece, 20-year-old musical theatre student Eden Groualle told thePA news agency: “I thought it was very bizarre but knew this is veryGoldsmiths, and all that was left was to understand what it meant.” Accordingto Mr Perez Evans’ website, the artwork explores “the tensions in visibilitybetween the rural and the city”, and was inspired by European farmers dumpingproduce as a form of protest.