Presidential Debate Chaos Fallout

Debate fact check: Trump, Biden clash in first presidential debate



President Donald Trump and Joe Biden clashed over COVID-19, crime and election integrity during the first presidential debate. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 03:19 Published 26 minutes ago

CBS News Poll: How Did The First Presidential Debate Make You Feel



Right after the debate, CBS News asked voters: How did the debate make you feel? Most said they came away feeling annoyed. It was the top feeling among each candidate's supporters. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:30 Published 8 hours ago