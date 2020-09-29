Lightning celebrate Stanley Cup win at Raymond James Stadium

Lightning celebrate Stanley Cup win with boat parade (Kevin Lewis)Lightning celebrate Stanley Cup win with boat parade
Full details: Tampa Bay Lightning Stanley Cup Champions boat parade, fan rallyThe city of Tampa will celebrate the Stanley Cup champions with a boat parade and a fan rally on Wednesday. Story: https://bit.ly/3cHoqsV
Lightning return home to Tampa with the Stanley Cup, reunite with familiesLightning return home to Tampa with the Stanley Cup, reunite with families
Bolts fan patiently wait for new Stanley Cup merchandiseLightning fans waited for 16 years for another Stanley Cup win — so waiting a few hours in line today for championship gear was no match.
Every Lightning goal scored en route to Cup Final winWatch every goal the Tampa Bay Lightning scored en route to becoming the 2019-20 Stanley Cup Champions
Tampa Bay Lightning fans topple lamp post in Stanley Cup win celebrationsElated fans of ice hockey team Tampa Bay Lightning brought down a lamp post outside the Amalie Arena in Tampa while celebrating their team's Stanley Cup win on Monday night (September 28).