Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Serena withdraws from French Open

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Serena withdraws from French Open

Serena withdraws from French Open

Serena Williams' search for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title will extend into another year after an Achilles tendon injury forced her to withdraw from the French Open on Wednesday.

Freddie Joyner has more.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The previous version of this video incorrectly stated that Serena Williams suffered an injury last month at the U.S. Open, when it actually was earlier this month.

The quest for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title will have to wait another year after an Achilles tendon injury forced Serena Williams to withdraw from the French Open on Wednesday.

Williams, who turned 39 this week, was due to play her second round matchup at Roland Garros Wednesday, but after a warm-up decided the injury was too severe.

Williams suffered the achilles injury during her semi-final loss to Victoria Azarenka in the U.S. Open earlier in the month.

Since she resumed her career in 2018 after a maternity break, she has remained one title behind the record 24 Grand Slam titles claimed by Australian Margaret Court.

Williams has come close on a few occasions, reaching the finals of the U.S. Open and Wimbledon in 2018 and 2019.

While her window of opportunity is narrowing to reach the milestone, Williams sounded a defiant note.

Telling reporters on Wednesday quote: "I love playing tennis obviously.

I love competing" adding, "It's been my job.

And I'm pretty good at it still."




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Serena Williams Serena Williams American tennis player


Grand Slam (tennis) Grand Slam (tennis) the four most important tennis tournaments


French Open French Open French Open Tennis Championships

Top seed Halep races into French Open last 16

 Top seed Simona Halep underlines why she is considered the French Open favourite after thrashing American teenager Amanda Anisimova.
BBC News

Nadal into last 16 with another routine win

 Rafael Nadal sends another warning to his French Open rivals by dropping five games in a third-round win over Italian Stefano Travaglia.
BBC News

Djokovic storms to 70th win at Roland Garros

 PARIS: Top seed barely broke sweat in reaching the third round with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 thrashing of outclassed Lithuanian on Thursday. It was Djokovic's 70th..
WorldNews

French Open 2020: Novak Djokovic reaches third round with ruthless win

 Novak Djokovic continues his dominant start to the French Open with a ruthless victory against Ricardas Berankis in the second round.
BBC News

US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September

US Open finalist Azarenka makes tame exit in Paris

 Victoria Azarenka, runner up at the recent US Open, crashed out in the second round of Roland Garros after losing in straight sets on Wednesday to Slovakia's..
WorldNews
Serena Williams Withdraws From French Open After Achilles Injury [Video]

Serena Williams Withdraws From French Open After Achilles Injury

CNN reports that Serena Williams has pulled out of the French Open. Williams is suffering from an Achilles injury. The withdrawal comes ahead of her scheduled second round match against Tsvetana Pironkova. Williams was trying to win a record-equaling 24th grand slam title at Roland Garros. She said the injury that was sustained at the U.S Open in New York hadn't recovered sufficiently for her to compete in Paris.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

Victoria Azarenka Victoria Azarenka Belarusian tennis player

French Open 2020: Victoria Azarenka suffers shock defeat by Anna Karolina Schmiedlova

 Tenth seed Victoria Azarenka suffers a shock straight-sets defeat by Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the French Open second round.
BBC News

The Championships, Wimbledon The Championships, Wimbledon Tennis tournament

Sadiq Khan concerned by government’s testing system [Video]

Sadiq Khan concerned by government’s testing system

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has expressed concern over the government’s current testing system. Speaking at an event at Wimbledon, the mayor said that the government needs to “at last get a grip over testing”. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:43Published

Margaret Court Margaret Court Australian tennis player

Related news from verified sources

Serena Williams withdraws from French Open with Achilles injury

Serena Williams withdrew from the French Open on Wednesday ahead of her second round match with an...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •DNAWorldNewsJust JaredDenver PostBBC NewsBBC SportUSATODAY.comESPN


French Open: Serena Williams beats Kristie Ahn at Roland Garros

Serena Williams begins her quest for a 24th Grand Slam title with a hard-fought win over fellow...
BBC Sport - Published


Tweets about this

CormierTaisun

taisun cormier Suffering from an Achilles injury, Serena Williams withdraws from the French Open! #KH2400 https://t.co/uGxfTYPtvh 1 hour ago

grannyman2013

☆☆🌹⚛Queen Sugga⚛🌹☆☆ RT @ATLBlackStar: 'Out But Not for Long': Serena Williams Withdraws from French Open Due to Injured Achilles Tendon https://t.co/x46i0l7hiV… 10 hours ago

RomondoW

Romondo Woods RT @TRTWorldNow: Serena Williams withdraws from French Open with achilles injury ahead of her second round match on Wednesday – Roland Garr… 13 hours ago

hautahbuhgee

Curtis D. Hutcherson Serena Williams withdraws from French Open with Achilles injury https://t.co/IVJAFQgRaq 14 hours ago

spotavia

Augusta Chambers "Serena Williams withdraws from the French Open due to an achilles injury" https://t.co/SRQE0GyYZR 16 hours ago

blacknewszone

Black News Zone Serena Williams Withdraws from French Open Due to Injured Achilles Tendon https://t.co/70JaEdqH78 22 hours ago

dailyguardianph

Daily Guardian Serena Williams’ quest for her 24th Grand Slam title was put to an end after a collective team decision to withdraw… https://t.co/GKuTNawJ7t 22 hours ago

itennis4

itennis French Open 2020: Serena Williams withdraws from competition on day four https://t.co/NorzU7V0dZ 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Fired up for French Open [Video]

Fired up for French Open

Daniel Altmaier reveals his preparation and mental strategies ahead of his first ever Grand Slam match at the French Open.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:53Published
Bopanna, living in bubbles, chasing slam glory with Shapovalov [Video]

Bopanna, living in bubbles, chasing slam glory with Shapovalov

Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna has experienced three different bio bubbles over the last one month, the latest being in Paris. In this chat with HT ahead of the 2020 French Open, India's highest..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 20:04Published
A chilly start for the French Open [Video]

A chilly start for the French Open

With fewer spectators and drizzly weather the French Open - starting in September due to the coronavirus pandemic, got off to an underwhelming start on Sunday. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:10Published