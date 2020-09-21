Indoor Dining Resumes At NYC Restaurants
For the first time in months, New York City restaurants are welcoming patrons back indoors; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
NYC Restaurant Owners Prepare for Limited Indoor DiningNYC restaurants are gearing up for indoor dining but with limitations. With only 25 percent indoor capacity allowed, restaurant owners say the policy still won't pay the bills. Cheddar's Chloe Aiello..
Coronavirus Headlines: Sept. 29, 2020New York City restaurants will resume indoor dining Wednesday. Plus, the American Dream Mall in New Jersey will reopen its doors Thursday.
Grim Statistic In Road To Reopening: 87% Of NYC Restaurants, Bars Couldn’t Pay Full Rent In AugustThere’s another indicator of the devastating impact the COVID pandemic has had on New York City’s small businesses.