Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Indoor Dining Resumes At NYC Restaurants

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:32s - Published
Indoor Dining Resumes At NYC Restaurants

Indoor Dining Resumes At NYC Restaurants

For the first time in months, New York City restaurants are welcoming patrons back indoors; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

As N.Y.C. restaurants reopen indoor dining, N.J. may offer a glimpse of the future.


NYTimes.com - Published

Indoor Dining Is Back in NYC. How Will It Affect Restaurants?

With cooler weather upon us, eating outdoors will not be as appealing as it was this past summer...
Newsmax - Published

87% of N.Y.C. Bars and Restaurants Fell Short on Rent

Despite a plethora of outdoor dining and the plans to allow some indoor dining by next week, the...
NYTimes.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

NYC Restaurant Owners Prepare for Limited Indoor Dining [Video]

NYC Restaurant Owners Prepare for Limited Indoor Dining

NYC restaurants are gearing up for indoor dining but with limitations. With only 25 percent indoor capacity allowed, restaurant owners say the policy still won't pay the bills. Cheddar's Chloe Aiello..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 03:03Published
Coronavirus Headlines: Sept. 29, 2020 [Video]

Coronavirus Headlines: Sept. 29, 2020

New York City restaurants will resume indoor dining Wednesday. Plus, the American Dream Mall in New Jersey will reopen its doors Thursday.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:31Published
Grim Statistic In Road To Reopening: 87% Of NYC Restaurants, Bars Couldn’t Pay Full Rent In August [Video]

Grim Statistic In Road To Reopening: 87% Of NYC Restaurants, Bars Couldn’t Pay Full Rent In August

There’s another indicator of the devastating impact the COVID pandemic has had on New York City’s small businesses.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:32Published